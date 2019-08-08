|
Capone, Peter
Peter Capone, age 82, of Jensen Beach, FL, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Stuart, FL. Born in New Haven on August 11, 1936, he was the son of the late Peter and Lillian (Fiengo) Capone. Before moving to FL, Peter was a resident of West Haven for forty years and of Orange for twenty. He proudly served in the US Army. Peter enjoyed a career with Amtrak as a teller in Union Station, New Haven. He also worked for Western Electric for many years. Peter was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the UConn Women's Basketball team. He also enjoyed horse racing, playing tennis and bowling.
Peter is survived by his sister Anna Marie (Roy) Haney, nieces Donna (Michael) Cropley and Doreen Maturo, nephews Wayne Capone and Kenneth Michael Haney (Patty Amendola), and great-nieces and nephews; Jennifer Berube, Kaitland Berube, Sara Maturo, Maribeth Maturo, and Sarah Capone, Ashley Mahon and Zachary Capone.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 11:00 am in Saint Lawrence Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. The West Haven Funeral Home at the Green has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2019