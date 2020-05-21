Caputo, Peter
Peter J. Caputo Sr., 89, of Hamden passed away peacefully May 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was the devoted and loving husband of the late Mary Walsh Caputo for 63 years. Peter proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was a bus driver with CT Transit for many years before retiring. Loving father of Paulette (Bill) Pavlisko of Gray, Maine, Pamela (Mike) Milici of Cheshire and the late Peter and Paul Caputo. Grandfather of Greg, Bethany, Jeffrey, Crystina, Elaina and Michael. Great grandfather of Macelyn, Jackson and Ava. Brother of the late Adeline LaPorta, Margaret Evangelista, Angelo and Tobio Caputo. Peter is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews and his 2 singing sidekicks, Helen Yutankis and Emma Prunier. He was a singer his whole life and was voted the next Frank Sinatra by his high school friends. Peter and his wife performed for many years for charities and nursing homes and in the most recent years he was a proud member of the St. Stanislaus Church Choir and the Hamden Miller Melodies. The family would like to acknowledge the incredible care he received by his Live-In Caregiver Samira. Her laughter, patience and devotion (and many sleepless nights) provided Peter with an outstanding quality of care these past 4 years.
A private funeral service was held with Peter's family. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Peter's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clelian Center, 261 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06514 in honor of the loving care and entertainment their adult day care provided. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Sign the guestbook for Mr. Caputo online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.