|
|
Hunt, Peter Charles
Peter Charles Hunt passed away peacefully on April 23rd, 2020 at Evergreen Woods in North Branford, Connecticut, surrounded by his loving children. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years, Gertrude Frances "Trudy" (Tully) Hunt.
Born and raised in Woodhaven (Queens), New York by Irish immigrants Peter Charles Hunt and Bridget Garrahan Hunt, Peter was a proud veteran of World War II, during which he served in Company I, 124th Infantry Regiment, 31st Division, United States Army, and participated in the New Guinea and Mindanao campaigns, earning a Bronze Star Medal. Upon returning from the war, he earned his undergraduate degree at St. John's University in Queens, New York, and later a Master of Business Administration degree from Adelphi University in Garden City, New York. He worked for the Brooklyn Union Gas Company for 39 years, retiring in 1989 from his position as Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs. Peter resided in Rockville Centre, New York, where he and Trudy raised their family, for more than 30 years; in Madison, Connecticut, for 22 years; and in Guilford, Connecticut, for four years. Peter and Trudy were members of St. Agnes Church in Rockville Centre and St. Margaret Church in Madison. In his retirement, Peter enjoyed spending time with family and friends, walks at Hammonasset Beach, Jeopardy contests, reading, travel, history, and sports.
Peter was the devoted father of Mary Mullin, Peter (Deborah), Elizabeth (Brian) Murray, Diane (Michael) Corjulo, Catherine (Martin) Warten and Terence (Mary); and the adored grandfather of Brendan, Patrick, Megan, and Erin Mullin; Rachel (Jack) Thweatt, Kristen, Abigail, and Ryan Hunt; Molly, Kevin, and Kathleen Murray; Michael and Matthew (Melissa) Corjulo; Melissa and Kevin Warten; and Michaela and Marcella Hunt. He is survived by his loving sister Eileen Hodgson; sister-in-law Clare Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Peter was predeceased by his brothers Thomas, John, and Joseph, and his sister Frances.
Due to the current health conditions, a private burial service will be held at West Cemetery, Madison, Connecticut. Special remembrance and gratitude to Peter's friends and staff at Evergreen Woods, particularly nurse Sue Beaudin, for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the , 00 Executive Blvd, Suite # 4B, Southington, CT 06489; https://www.alz.org/ct to help friends and family struggling with this disease, in Memory of Peter Hunt. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 25, 2020