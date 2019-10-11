|
|
Wells, Peter Charles
On Saturday, October 5th, 2019, Peter Charles Wells, loving father passed away at the age of 66. Peter was born February 21st, 1953 in New Haven, CT to John and Margaret Wells. Peter was preceded in death by his father John, mother Margaret, and brother William (Billy). He is survived by his brothers John, Michael, Richard, Jimmy, and his sisters Doreen, Kathleen, and Arleen. Daughters Natasha and Lisa, son-in-law Bryan, grandchildren Wesley, Ella-May, Skyler. Peter's life accomplishments were his two daughters. He was not only a father but their best friend. He was our beacon of light that guided us through life. Peter was known for his extraordinary story telling of his greatest life events. The day his grandchildren were born he took part in every moment just as he did as a father. They will forever remember him as "Papa". Love you Dad.
A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Peter's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019