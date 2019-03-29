New Haven Register Obituaries
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
2 School St
Woodbury, CT 06798
(203) 263-2146
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
2 School St
Woodbury, CT 06798
Peter Chepya, 68, of Oxford, CT, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Peter is survived by his mum Muriel Chepyha of Montreal, his daughter Emma (Joseph) Voytek of Westbrook, and his son Brian Chepya. He was predeceased by his wife Bozena Chepya, his father Nicholas Chepyha, and his "partner in crime" Connie the corgi. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Munson Lovetere Funeral Home, 2 School St., Woodbury, CT. In honor of Peter's love of technology, please view his full obituary online at www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2019
