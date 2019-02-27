Conde, Peter

Peter Conde, age 75, of West Haven passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Teresa Averboch Conde. He was born in Mar Del Plata, Argentina on July 8, 1943 to the late Simon and Marta (Telles) Conde. Peter was property manager for the Ninth Square Building in New Haven. He enjoyed fishing, boating and soccer. He was a devoted husband and father and will be sadly missed. Besides his wife of 24 years he is survived by his two children, Sharon Rodriquez and Leslie Anne Conde both of NY and three grandchildren, Brandon, Brody and Brian. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit

