DeStefano, Peter
Peter "Rick" Joseph DeStefano, 88, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Port St Lucie, FL. Born and raised in New Haven, Peter was a painter and worked as a liquor salesman for Hartley and Parker. He loved to tell jokes and spend time with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Beverly Marcheggiani' DeStefano; daughter, Gina King; grandchildren, Rick, Mike, Karisa, and Nicole ; great-grandchildren, Asiah, Angela, Aaliyah, Caitlyn, Cali, Landon, Rocco and Madlyn; Debby Gagliardi, who was like a daughter to him as well as other nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Blanche Jones. Services will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020
