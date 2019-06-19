Sokolosky, Peter E.

Peter E. Sokolosky of Branford died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, the late Elaine McGhee Sokolosky. He was the beloved father of Keri (Frank) Sokolosky Cerino and beloved grandfather to Anthony and Nicolas. Peter was born on March 18, 1949 and raised in Branford. He was the son of the late Stanley Sokolosky. He spent his entire career at Amtrak until retiring in 2008. He was a track foreman for many years and held several positions. He found enjoyment in music and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, family members, neighbors and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of life Friday morning at 11:00 at Trinity Episcopal Church, on the green in Branford. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the and tell someone you love them today for tomorrow is never promised. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 20, 2019