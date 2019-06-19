New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church, on the green in Branford
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Sokolosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter E. Sokolosky


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter E. Sokolosky Obituary
Sokolosky, Peter E.
Peter E. Sokolosky of Branford died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, the late Elaine McGhee Sokolosky. He was the beloved father of Keri (Frank) Sokolosky Cerino and beloved grandfather to Anthony and Nicolas. Peter was born on March 18, 1949 and raised in Branford. He was the son of the late Stanley Sokolosky. He spent his entire career at Amtrak until retiring in 2008. He was a track foreman for many years and held several positions. He found enjoyment in music and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, family members, neighbors and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of life Friday morning at 11:00 at Trinity Episcopal Church, on the green in Branford. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the and tell someone you love them today for tomorrow is never promised. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now