North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Dr. Peter Fain Slowen, Expat American-Parisian Psychiatrist, dies at 75. Dr. Peter Slowen, M.D. whose 40-year psychiatric practice in Paris treated both Expatriate Americans and Parisians with a Freudian style of therapy not widely practiced in the United States, died on January 16th in Baltimore, Maryland. He was 75. His brother, the attorney W. Thomas Slowen, said the cause was cardiac arrest. Dr. Slowen received his undergraduate degree from Drew University in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion and attended medical school at Université de Tours in Tours, France. He last practiced psychiatry in Paris in 2008, from his office at 30 Rue Yvonne le Tac, in the 18th arrondissement. He retired in 2009 and returned to the United States permanently and settled in Clayton, Georgia. Dr. Slowen was born Peter Fain Slowen to Warren Thomas "Tom" Slowen and Amanda Vivian Remor Slowen of North Haven, Connecticut on September 25th, 1944. He was the youngest of three boys. Dr. Slowen is survived by his two brothers: Robert Slowen of Mount Airy, Maryland and Tom Slowen of Clayton, Georgia. He is also survived by three nieces. Memorial services for Dr. Peter Slowen will be held at North Haven Funeral Home in North Haven, Connecticut on Friday, January 24th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Slowen's name can be made to Yale New Haven Hospital, Heart and Vascular Center Support Fund or The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -