Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
600 Jones Hill Rd.
West Haven, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for Peter Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter H. Lynch


1964 - 2019
Peter H. Lynch Obituary
Lynch, Peter H.
Peter Holmes Lynch, of West Haven passed away suddenly August 20, 2019. He is the husband of Ginny Abate Lynch. Born in New Haven on February 27, 1964, son of the late Clifford F. (NHFD Ret.) and Elizabeth Wall Lynch, Peter was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He was a 33-year veteran of the West Shore Fire Department retiring as a Captain in 2018. Peter was a member of the New Haven County Firefighters Emerald Society. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid NY Mets and Jets fan. Peter felt extreme pride and joy watching and attending the games of his three sons through their hockey careers. He is the proud father of Jake, Alex, and Max Lynch whom he loved with his whole heart and soul. Brother of Elizabeth (Joseph) Consorte and Clifford (CT State Police Ret.) (Nancy) Lynch; brother-in-law of Rosella Crowley, Kathy Abate, Debbie (Ray) Macolino, and Louise (Ray) St. Clair; nephew of George (NHFD Ret.) (Lucille) Lynch. He is also survived by his many in-laws, nieces, nephews, good friends, and his dog Zoey. Pete was a friend to everyone. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 3:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. Relatives and friends are asked to go directly to Our Lady of Victory Church 600 Jones Hill Rd. in West Haven Monday morning at 11:00 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of CT, 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611. Share a memory ans sign Peter's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 23, 2019
