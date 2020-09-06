Leto, Peter J.
Peter J. Leto, age 72, of Milford, beloved husband of Shirley Lenotti-Leto, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Peter was born in New York (Manhattan), NY on October 27, 1947, to the late Frank and Mary (Natale) Leto. Peter, along with his parents and brothers, was the former owner of Cozzy's Restaurant, originally at Walnut Beach, then moved to Woodmont, where the name changed to Cozzy's On The Sound, due to its waterfront location. Cozzy's was very popular for over fifteen years and well-known for its New York style take-out pizza, and fine dining inside, with its unique menu and beautiful beachfront views. Following the restaurant years, Peter worked in new construction and home remodeling for many years. Peter was a man who could do anything he set his mind to. He built a beautiful home in Milford, CT for his family and completely remodeled a home in FL where he and his wife planned on spending many days during retirement. He was a devoted Christian, a graduate of Living Faith Bible Training Center. He was a licensed minister by the authority of Living Faith Christian Fellowship, Inc. Peter traveled extensively in his ministry, several trips to India (where he spent time with Mother Teresa in Calcutta), and Pakistan, ministering with Starr Ministries of America. Peter was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. There is nothing he would not do for the people in his life. He was named appropriately (Peter, derived from Petra, meaning "rock" in Greek), Peter was a "rock' to his family, and many others in his extended family.
Peter would basically do anything for his wife. He asked her once," what is your dream". His 29-year old wife impulsively blurted out, "Disney World"!! Within months, he took her there, and took her there more than 30 times during their 36-year partnership. Peter took his wife, children and grandchildren on many wonderful trips, where they made memories to last a lifetime.
Survivors include his beloved children, Jennifer (Hedman) Ruzbasen (Michael) of Avon, Christopher Hedman (Kate) of Northford, four grandchildren that he adored, Cailyn, Matthew, Ryan and Caden, his brothers and best friends, Joseph Leto (Colleen) of Milford, Frank Leto (Patricia) of FL, and his precious "baby" sister Mariann Sahirad (Mohsen) of Simsbury, along with his many beloved nieces and nephews, all who brought so much love and joy into his life.
Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 - 8 p.m. at the THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
