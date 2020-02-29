|
Marone, Jr, Peter J
Peter Joseph Marone, Jr., 84, of Milford, beloved husband of Regina "Kenny" (Klinkhammer) Marone passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Born on January 18, 1936, in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Peter J. and Francis (Giannotti) Marone, Sr.
Peter proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired in 1995 as a Detective with the New Haven Police Department. He served his community for 36 years as a specialist in crimes against women and children. He touched many lives with his kindness, compassion, and humor.
In addition to his loving wife, Kenny, Peter is survived by his son, Peter Marone; his daughters by marriage, Lisa and Christine Fryer; his grandsons, Ian Marone, Lucas and Joshua Marshak; his sisters-in-law, Judy DeFillipo, Gloria Manware, and Margaret Colasuonno; his nieces, Marika Murray and Danielle Brennan; his best friend, Jimmy Salatto, and his poodle, Benji. Peter was predeceased by his son, Marc Marone and his brother, Ronald Marone.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peter's name may be made to the Natural Resources Defense Council at NRDC.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020