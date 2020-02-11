|
|
Seipold, Peter J.
Peter J. Seipold of East Haven passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice on February 9, 2020. Pete was born in New Haven on January 10, 1940, the youngest child of the late Emil and Anna Karthaus Seipold. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 58 years, Roberta Zampano Seipold and his children, Dawn Seipold (husband David Royal), Robbin Seipold (Frank Borrelli), Scott Seipold and Todd Seipold. He is also survived by his sister, Lois Lemmon (husband Lee) of Naples, Florida and many dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Ann Barth (husband George "Red"), and brothers Frederick and William Seipold. Pete enjoyed growing up on the shore in Morris Cove and later he and Roberta built a home nearby in Morgan Point where they raised their family. An avid fisherman, he relished the time he spent out on Long Island Sound with his friends and family and loved hanging out at Lighthouse Marina, where he was fondly known as "Captain Pete". An early environmentalist, he instilled in his children a love of animals and wildlife and the importance of conserving our natural resources. Pete drove his classic red '53 Oldsmobile to Wilbur Cross High School while dating his future wife Roberta, a girl from the rival Hillhouse High School. He attended the University of New Haven and Quinnipiac University. Pete had a fulfilling career as a modelmaker and worked at several companies, including The A.C. Gilbert Company, Marx, Coleco and retired from ASML. After retiring, he spent many happy days sitting on his porch, feeding the birds and squirrels and visiting with the neighborhood dogs who would stop by for a visit and their daily treats. Pete's family would like to thank the staff of Seacrest Retirement Center for their loving care. Pete was a wonderful father, husband, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by many.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church Friday at 12 noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, we know that Pete would have appreciated donations made to the East Haven Animal Shelter, 183 Commerce Street, East Haven, CT 06512, https://easthavenanimalshelter.com/donate Share a memory and sign Pete's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020