Sparano, Peter James
Entered into rest, Nov. 20, 2019, Peter James Sparano, 101, long time East Haven resident; beloved husband of Pauline Carmel Vergati Sparano; loving father of Paula Sparano (Robert Glassman); also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; born June 7, 1918 in Branford son of the late Anthony and Frances Aiello Sparano. He was predeceased by his siblings Andrew, Anthony, Daniel and James Sparano, Anne Confrey, Gabriella "Ella" DeLillo, Stella Pellegrino and Josephine DeFelice.
Mr. Sparano retired from Firelite Alarms Co. and had previously worked for several area machine shops. He was Quartermaster of the CT Classics Drum Corp and belonged to the East Haven Seniors.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and are invited to attend parlor services at 1 p.m. Burial in East Lawn Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019