New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Sparano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter James Sparano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter James Sparano Obituary
Sparano, Peter James
Entered into rest, Nov. 20, 2019, Peter James Sparano, 101, long time East Haven resident; beloved husband of Pauline Carmel Vergati Sparano; loving father of Paula Sparano (Robert Glassman); also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; born June 7, 1918 in Branford son of the late Anthony and Frances Aiello Sparano. He was predeceased by his siblings Andrew, Anthony, Daniel and James Sparano, Anne Confrey, Gabriella "Ella" DeLillo, Stella Pellegrino and Josephine DeFelice.
Mr. Sparano retired from Firelite Alarms Co. and had previously worked for several area machine shops. He was Quartermaster of the CT Classics Drum Corp and belonged to the East Haven Seniors.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and are invited to attend parlor services at 1 p.m. Burial in East Lawn Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -