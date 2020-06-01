Peter Jenkins
Peter E. Jenkins, 78, of New Haven, passed away May 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Samuel Jenkins Sr. and Catherine Guest Jenkins-Middleton, born Aug. 16, 1941 in Berkley County, SC. Peter leaves to cherish his memories his wife Angela Brockington- Jenkins; children Kevin Jenkins, John Wilson, Soloman Wilson, Stephanie (Kimberly) Mallard, Shermina (Micheal) DiMauro and Valamae Jenkins; brothers St. Julian Guest, Christopher (Julie) Jenkins, William (Gloria) Jenkins, Charles (Claytona) Jenkis, Samuel Jenkins Jr., Henry (Sharon) Jenkins Sr.; sisters Mary P.(Bobby) Adderson, Ruth(Thadius) Williams and Naomi J. James; mother in laws Mrs Rachel Allen, Mr. and Mrs. Naomi and James Williams along a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-granchildren, Godchildren, cousins and other relatives and friends
He was predeceased by sister Carrie Mae Jenkins, son Peter Jenkins Jr., father-in-law Deacon Samuel Allen; sisters-in-law Ann Jenkins, Miriam Guest, Mrs. Valamae Williams Lucky, and his parents Samuel Jenkins Sr. and Catherine Guest Jenkins. A celebration of life will be held on Thurs. June 4, 2020 at 10 a.m., at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Servcies of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Jenkins family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
