Skowronek, Jr., Peter John
Peter John Skowronek, Jr.
A loving husband, father of four and grandfather of nine passed away at the age of 82 on July 21, 2020 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida after a lengthy illness. Peter was born on August 30, 1937 to Peter and Mary (Pietrycha) Skowronek in New Haven, Connecticut. He attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School, Class of 1955. He received a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Brown University and a master's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. During his 32-year career employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft/United Technologies, he worked for ten years in East Hartford, Connecticut, then moved to Florida in 1970 and retired in 1992. In 1959, Peter married Anne Hurley, his high school sweetheart. They were married for 61 years. He is survived by his wife Anne of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; his children Mary Ellen (Donald) Sutphin of Raleigh, North Carolina, Peter (Paula) Skowronek of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Anne (David) Nutt of Vernon, Connecticut, and John Skowronek of Lake Park, Florida; his grandchildren Rebecca Sutphin, Moriah Nutt, Paulette Skowronek (Julian) Cairns, Elizabeth Nutt (Harrison) McLain, Patricia Skowronek, Ellen Skowronek, Rachael Nutt, Samuel Skowronek, and Benjamin Nutt. Also survived by his sister Bernice Kijewski and her husband Richard Kijewski of New Haven, Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his brother Stanley Skowronek.
Peter had a lifelong love of singing and was a 40-year member of the Choral Society of the Palm Beaches. He served as president of that organization several times. He had a zest for life and enjoyed living by his motto to "Always do the loving thing". He believed in uplifting and making better any community he lived in. Over the years he served on the boards of many organizations including the East Hartford Jaycees, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics-Palm Beach County Chapter, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Palm Beach County, the Polish Club of Palm Beach County, and St. Ignatius Loyola Parish Council. When his children were in school, he served several times as president of their PTA's and of their high school Band Parents Association. When he retired, he became a Master Gardner and volunteered at Mount's Botanical Garden on their information phone line.
Peter will be dearly missed by his loving family.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date to celebrate a life well lived.
Memorial donations may be given to NAMI Palm Beach County, https://namipbc.org
, 5205 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 110, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. Online condolences may be made at howard-quattlebaum.com
.