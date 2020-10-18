Klarides, Peter
Peter Klarides, age 88, of Seymour, the beloved husband of 63 years to Theodora Delegorges Klarides, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Griffin Hospital in Derby. He was born in Derby on March 5, 1932, loving son of the late Kostas and Amelia Klarides. Peter was the longtime owner with his brothers of the Klarides Supermarket of Seymour and Derby. He was a rabid fan of the Yankees, Knicks and Giants, who could be found yelling at the TV each Sunday during football season, was a basketball referee for over 40 years and enjoyed his group of baseball buddies at his weekly Silver Sluggers meeting at Derby Library. Peter, a 1950 graduate of Seymour High School, lived by the motto, "Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat," bleeding blue and gold for the last 70 years. He loved attending Seymour High School athletic events of all kinds, especially those involving his two daughters Themis and Nicole and his cherished grandson Cade. Peter could always be found on the sidelines of Wildcat football and softball games showing the tremendous pride he had for his home town. He was extremely proud of his Greek heritage and greatly enjoyed many of its traditions. Most of all, Peter loved to spend time with his family and many friends. He will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.
His family, in addition to his beloved wife Theodora, includes his two loving daughters Themis Klarides and her husband Greg Butler of Derby and Madison and Nicole Klarides-Ditria and her husband Steven Ditria of Seymour, his caring nieces and nephew Theodora Klarides and her partner Rich Fonte, Constance Cheever and her husband David and Karin Klarides Marinaro and her partner David Parise, his cherished grandson Cade Klarides-Ditria of Seymour, his beloved kitty Winston Henry Klarides and many grand kitties. Peter was predeceased by his brothers James Klarides and Theodore Klarides, his niece Lisa Klarides and his nephew Gus Klarides.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 80 Racebrook Road in Orange. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required of those who attend. A Funeral Mass in Celebration of Peter's Life will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in the family plot at Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Peter's memory may be made to either Coco's Animal Rescue of Seymour, the Seymour Wildcat Kickoff Club or the Seymour Lady Wildcat Diamond Club, all through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street in Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
