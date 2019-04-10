Kross, Sr., Peter

Peter Kross, Sr., age 89, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2019. He was the loving husband of Cynthia Bruni Kross. Peter was born in New Haven, son of the late Thomas and Louise Kross. He is also survived by his children Robert (Amy) Kross of West Haven, Louis (Brenda) Kross of Wallingford and Anthony (Nadine) Kross of North Haven, his seven grandchildren, his five great grandchildren and his daughter-in-law Nancy Kross of West Haven. He was predeceased by his son Peter Kross Jr. and his sister Christine Pekera. Peter was a US Army Veteran. Prior to his retirement, he proudly worked as a truck driver for Local Union 443. He was a volunteer firefighter for many years and a member of the West Haven Yacht Club.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint John XXIII Parish (Church of Saint Louis) at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at

Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2019