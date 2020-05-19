Fusco, Peter L.
Peter L. Fusco of Branford died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home. Peter was born February 21, 1935 in New Haven, a son of the late Peter L. and Mary Esposito Fusco. He was the owner of All Type Printing in Hamden for many years until retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #87 in Madison. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping in his yard, loved going to the beach and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the UConn Huskies. Peter is survived by his children, Susanne (James) Milewski of Westbrook, Jeffrey Fusco of Cheshire, Peter (Robin) Fusco of Hamden, Carrie Gifford of Somerset, MA and Kristen (Kevin) LaBrie of Pembroke, MA; his brother Ralph A. (Shirley) Fusco of New Haven; 12 grandchildren, James, Cindy, Allison, Peter, Christopher, Robert, Allison, Vanessa, Andy, Taylor, Samantha, and Sawyer and four great-grandchildren, his niece Gina Depukat and nephew David (Michelle) Fusco.
A memorial service will be held when restrictions are lifted. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2020.