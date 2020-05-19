Peter L. Fusco
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fusco, Peter L.
Peter L. Fusco of Branford died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home. Peter was born February 21, 1935 in New Haven, a son of the late Peter L. and Mary Esposito Fusco. He was the owner of All Type Printing in Hamden for many years until retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #87 in Madison. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping in his yard, loved going to the beach and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the UConn Huskies. Peter is survived by his children, Susanne (James) Milewski of Westbrook, Jeffrey Fusco of Cheshire, Peter (Robin) Fusco of Hamden, Carrie Gifford of Somerset, MA and Kristen (Kevin) LaBrie of Pembroke, MA; his brother Ralph A. (Shirley) Fusco of New Haven; 12 grandchildren, James, Cindy, Allison, Peter, Christopher, Robert, Allison, Vanessa, Andy, Taylor, Samantha, and Sawyer and four great-grandchildren, his niece Gina Depukat and nephew David (Michelle) Fusco.
A memorial service will be held when restrictions are lifted. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved