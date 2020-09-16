Pizzillo, Peter L.
Peter L. Pizzillo, age 93, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 14, 2020, one day short of his 94th birthday, in the comfort of his home. He was the beloved husband of 71 Years to Mary Adamo Pizzillo. Peter was born at home in Ansonia on September 15, 1926, son of the late Rosario and Nancy Cardella Pizzillo. A graduate of Ansonia High School in 1944 and lifelong resident of Ansonia, he began his career at the former BF Goodrich in Shelton and later was employed in the Blade Department at Sikorsky Aircraft. Following his retirement, he worked part-time as a conscientious funeral director's assistant at Spinelli-Ricciuti Funeral Home for twenty years until his final retirement. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the United States Army during WW 2. During his tour in Japan, he played the bass fiddle with a civilian U.S.O. service outfit, which performed for various Army units. He was a lifelong communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia where he served as an usher for many years and was a member of the Catholic Men's Club. He was a dedicated member and Past President of the former St. Michael's Men's Club on Beaver Street in Ansonia and a member of V.F.W. Post 597. Peter was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants and UConn Women's Basketball. In addition to his wife Mary, he leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Donna Aquila (Peter Aquila Jr.) of Seymour, granddaughter, Marissa Blundell (Shane) of Arlington, MA, great-grandchildren, Maddy and Eli Blundell, sister-in-law, Antoinette Rotko of Ansonia and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his infant son, Peter Pizzillo and his brother, Russ Pizzillo. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Saturday, all are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. (Meeting Directly) at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment with U.S. Army military honors will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's memory may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia, CT 06401. To sign Peter's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
