1/1
Peter L. Pizzillo
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pizzillo, Peter L.
Peter L. Pizzillo, age 93, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 14, 2020, one day short of his 94th birthday, in the comfort of his home. He was the beloved husband of 71 Years to Mary Adamo Pizzillo. Peter was born at home in Ansonia on September 15, 1926, son of the late Rosario and Nancy Cardella Pizzillo. A graduate of Ansonia High School in 1944 and lifelong resident of Ansonia, he began his career at the former BF Goodrich in Shelton and later was employed in the Blade Department at Sikorsky Aircraft. Following his retirement, he worked part-time as a conscientious funeral director's assistant at Spinelli-Ricciuti Funeral Home for twenty years until his final retirement. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the United States Army during WW 2. During his tour in Japan, he played the bass fiddle with a civilian U.S.O. service outfit, which performed for various Army units. He was a lifelong communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia where he served as an usher for many years and was a member of the Catholic Men's Club. He was a dedicated member and Past President of the former St. Michael's Men's Club on Beaver Street in Ansonia and a member of V.F.W. Post 597. Peter was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants and UConn Women's Basketball. In addition to his wife Mary, he leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Donna Aquila (Peter Aquila Jr.) of Seymour, granddaughter, Marissa Blundell (Shane) of Arlington, MA, great-grandchildren, Maddy and Eli Blundell, sister-in-law, Antoinette Rotko of Ansonia and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his infant son, Peter Pizzillo and his brother, Russ Pizzillo. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Saturday, all are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. (Meeting Directly) at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment with U.S. Army military honors will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peter's memory may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia, CT 06401. To sign Peter's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Interment
Mt. St. Peter Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved