Vitous, Peter L.
Peter Leif Vitous, 53, of West Haven entered into rest on April 11, 2020. Born in Sweden, he was the only child of the late Jana Vitous. He served in the US Army and received several service medals and citations.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.