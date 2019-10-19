|
DeBrino, Peter M.
Peter M. DeBrino, 84, of East Haven passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to the late Vivian C. Manzi DeBrino. Peter was born in New Haven on March 12, 1935 and was the son of the late Matteo and Emma Avino DiBrino. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy on the USS Cotes Destroyer during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Peter was a Master Jewelry Technician in which he manufactured and repaired jewelry for many businesses in the area. A real outdoorsman, Peter enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and most of all gardening. He volunteered his time to many different organizations such as the Our Lady of Pompeii Church Carnival, Special Olympics and the Columbus Day Parade Committee. A true gentleman, he was known as "Uncle Pete" to all who knew him and he will truly be missed. Loving father of Matthew DeBrino, Mark (Cindy) DeBrino, Peter (Gina) DeBrino and William DeBrino. Grandfather of Alisha and Tyler DeBrino, Charla Puccino, Gabrielle Puccino and Marisa Forti. Great-grandfather of Louis Carfora. Brother of Madeline Quinney and the late Michael DiBrino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Tracy DeBrino.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 8:45. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 9:30. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019