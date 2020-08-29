1/
Peter M. DeCarlo Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeCarlo, Jr., Peter M.
Peter M. DeCarlo, Jr., 85, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 to go home to be with the Lord. Peter was a former Army officer, a co-partner of DeCarlo & Doll in Connecticut and a devout Catholic. He retired in Florida where he succumbed to illness after a long hard fought battle. Besides Evelyn, his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by his loving son Peter, his stepson Anthony Orsini and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Burial is private and there will be no memorial services. Contributions in Peter's memory may be made to the Hospice of one's choice. God bless you Peter. We love you and will miss you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved