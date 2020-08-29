DeCarlo, Jr., Peter M.

Peter M. DeCarlo, Jr., 85, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 to go home to be with the Lord. Peter was a former Army officer, a co-partner of DeCarlo & Doll in Connecticut and a devout Catholic. He retired in Florida where he succumbed to illness after a long hard fought battle. Besides Evelyn, his loving wife of 52 years, he is survived by his loving son Peter, his stepson Anthony Orsini and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Burial is private and there will be no memorial services. Contributions in Peter's memory may be made to the Hospice of one's choice. God bless you Peter. We love you and will miss you.



