|
|
Perrelli Sr., Peter Nicholas
Peter Nicholas Perrelli, Sr. formerly of New Haven, now resident of Largo, FL passed away on June 11, 2019. He was 82. Pete served in the Air Force for 4 years, and was stationed in Sculthorpe, England. He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Barbara, son Peter, Jr. (Julie), stepdaughter Melissa, stepson Jeff (Billijean), daughter-in-law Christine, 6 grands and 3 great-grands. Service info and online condolences at VeteransFuneralCare.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 16, 2019