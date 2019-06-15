Home

Peter Nicholas Perrelli, Sr. formerly of New Haven, now resident of Largo, FL passed away on June 11, 2019. He was 82. Pete served in the Air Force for 4 years, and was stationed in Sculthorpe, England. He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Barbara, son Peter, Jr. (Julie), stepdaughter Melissa, stepson Jeff (Billijean), daughter-in-law Christine, 6 grands and 3 great-grands. Service info and online condolences at VeteransFuneralCare.com
