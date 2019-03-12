DaRos, Peter P.

Peter P. DaRos of Branford died peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was the husband of Kathleen Kent Daros of Branford. He was the father of Peter J. Daros (wife Shannon) of Branford and Christopher J. DaRos (wife Nicole) of Clinton. He was the brother of Anthony "Unk" DaRos (wife Kathleen) of Branford. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hunter DaRos, Tyler Borzillo, and Kaylyn DaRos, as well as many nieces and nephews. Peter was born in New Haven on July 15, 1946, a son of Peter A. and Mary Mancini DaRos. He was a repair technician for Dougherty Oil in Branford for 50 years. He also worked as a machinist for Wilson Arms and a plumber for Fitzgerald and Wood. For more than 50 years he was a member of Rescue Fire Company 5 in Stony Creek and for over 20 years was Assistant Chief for the Branford Fire Department. He was also Warden for the Parks and Open Space in Branford for 40 years and a member of the Stony Creek Association for several years. He was an Eagle Scout and a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America where he was awarded with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also a member of the Guilford Sportsman's Club.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 at St. Therese Church in Branford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rescue Fire Company 5 in Stony Creek or to CT Hospice in Branford. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2019