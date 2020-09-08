Eule, Peter P.
Friday, September 4, 2020 Peter P. Eule longtime resident of Clinton, and most recently of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, CT. Beloved husband of Barbara (Keane) Eule for 52 years. Peter was born in Washington, DC on May 27, 1945, son of the late Paul Joseph Eule and Jewel (Day) Eule. Loving father of Prudence (Eule) Wilson, Shayne (Eule) Vizcaino, Ian Eule and Ethan Eule. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren. Brother of Linda Walsh (Lenexa, KS), Thomas Eule (Branford, CT), Mary Scarborough (Sapphire, NC), Stephen Eule (Washington, DC), and Joseph Eule (Arlington, VA). Peter attended Notre Dame High School in West Haven, CT, and continued to Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, NC. Peter was a successful entrepreneur and had owned his own company, Professional Equipment in Guilford, CT for 42 years. In retirement, he and Barbara moved to Mount Pleasant, SC. Over his lifetime, Peter enjoyed traveling with Barbara to exotic locales (India, Botswana, Egypt, etc.) and he especially enjoyed his trips to China. Peter was also a lifelong soccer fan and followed Manchester United. Nothing was more important to Peter than being a good husband and father to his four children - and then, before he knew it - a good grandfather. His children are living proof of his success, and his grandchildren each have special memories of their time with him. Peter was a good man who always strove to be a better one. He lived enough for two lifetimes. He is sorely missed by all who knew him, and many who did not, but benefitted nonetheless from his wonderful, eventful life.
Friends are invited (LIMITED SPACE AVAILABLE) to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford on Friday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately. There will be a limit of 100 people at Mass. Please sign up at www.stgeorgeguilford.org
or call the office at 203-453-2788 x 215 to register. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks 1 East 33rd St, 4th Fl., New York, NY 10016; www.autismspeaks.org
Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To leave a message of condolences, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com