North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church
555 Middletown Avenue
North Haven, CT
Peter P. Pepe


Peter P. Pepe Obituary
Pepe, Peter P.
Peter P. Pepe, 75, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Barbara Coppola Pepe. Peter was born in New Haven on May 6, 1943 and was the son of the late John and Vincenza Clemente Pepe. In his earlier years he worked construction and later was the owner and operator of Pepe's Market, New Haven for 50 years. Peter loved gardening and his yard always looked spectacular. Father of Sandra Pepe Fronte and her husband Anthony. Grandfather of Amanda Montano, Sabrina and Erika Fronte. Brother of Nancy Cerrotti and her husband Robert, Dominic Pepe and his wife Patricia, the late Rose Ragucci and Ralph Pepe.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019
