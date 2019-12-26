|
Pajor, Peter
Peter Pajor, age 61, passed away suddenly on November 25, 2019. His unexpected passing devastated all those who knew and loved Peter. He leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Zofia and Tony Kowalski, his brother Frank and sister-in-law Kathleen, and his brother John and sister-in-law Valerie. In addition, he leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews both in the USA and Poland. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Sofia Pajor, his brother Joe Pajor and sister Chris Pajor.
Peter grew up in Wallingford and graduated from Sheehan High School in 1976. His hospitality and restaurant career included Chuck's Steakhouses in East Haven, West Haven, and Boone North Carolina, Pajor's Restaurant in Wallingford, Mohegan Sun, Copper Beach Inn in Ivoryton, and Wilcox Tavern in Charlestown, RI. He was currently employed by HMS Hosts at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island.
Peter was a kind, funny, hard-working and inquisitive soul. He was kind to everyone, especially to his family and friends. Always there for you when you needed him; always made you comfortable when you were around him. He just was a solid guy, great person, and a joy to be with. He was very curious about history, political science, sports and life. Great at storytelling and always quick with a quip or humorous observation. Always made you laugh when you were in his company. To know him was to love him.
He loved all sports but was a passionate Denver Broncos fan. The past few years, Peter helped prepare and serve meals for the Wallingford Emergency Shelter for the homeless.
Those wishing to honor Peter's memory, donate to the or the Wallingford Emergency Shelter, C/O Columbus House, 586 Ella Grosso Blvd., New Haven, CT 06511.
A memorial celebration of Peter's life will be open to those who knew Peter on January 18, 2020 at the Copper Beach Inn, 46 Main Street in Ivoryton, CT from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Prior to the celebration, a private family memorial luncheon will be held. The family encourages Peter's friends to join them at 1:30 p.m. to share our memories, stories and loss.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019