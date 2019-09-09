New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George's Church
33 Whitfield St
Guilford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Cote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Paul Cote


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Paul Cote Obituary
Cote, Peter Paul
On Friday, September 6, 2019 Peter Paul Cote´, longtime resident of Guilford, CT and Orleans, MA, passed away peacefully at home. Born July 4, 1947, in Mount Vernon, NY, Pete was the son of the late Norman and Beatrice (Arsenault) Cote´. Survived by his wife Rita (Flanagan) Cote´; son Michael Cote´ and wife Lauren (Grimshaw) of Floral Park, NY; daughter Meghan (Cote´) Waldron and husband Steven of Reading, MA; and beloved grandchildren Jack, Hanna, Benjamin, and Eve. Pete was also loyal brother to David, Suzanne, and Denise Cote´, as well as brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend to many. A true salty dog, Pete was an alumnus of SUNY Maritime Academy at Fort Schuyler, entered the U.S. Merchant Marine as third mate, traveled the world on ocean-going oil tankers, and was deeply connected to the sea. Pete enjoyed unwinding on Cape Cod's Nauset Beach, sailing Long Island Sound, building his model railroad, and sharing pirate lore. He was a classic kid at heart. Pete's humor and warmth will be missed by all.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Friday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. George's Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital/Closer to Free, www.closertofree.com or Save the Sound, www.ctenvironment.org/save-the-sound. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guilford Funeral Home
Download Now