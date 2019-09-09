|
Cote, Peter Paul
On Friday, September 6, 2019 Peter Paul Cote´, longtime resident of Guilford, CT and Orleans, MA, passed away peacefully at home. Born July 4, 1947, in Mount Vernon, NY, Pete was the son of the late Norman and Beatrice (Arsenault) Cote´. Survived by his wife Rita (Flanagan) Cote´; son Michael Cote´ and wife Lauren (Grimshaw) of Floral Park, NY; daughter Meghan (Cote´) Waldron and husband Steven of Reading, MA; and beloved grandchildren Jack, Hanna, Benjamin, and Eve. Pete was also loyal brother to David, Suzanne, and Denise Cote´, as well as brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend to many. A true salty dog, Pete was an alumnus of SUNY Maritime Academy at Fort Schuyler, entered the U.S. Merchant Marine as third mate, traveled the world on ocean-going oil tankers, and was deeply connected to the sea. Pete enjoyed unwinding on Cape Cod's Nauset Beach, sailing Long Island Sound, building his model railroad, and sharing pirate lore. He was a classic kid at heart. Pete's humor and warmth will be missed by all.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Friday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. George's Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital/Closer to Free, www.closertofree.com or Save the Sound, www.ctenvironment.org/save-the-sound. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 10, 2019