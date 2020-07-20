Piscatelli, Jr., PeterPeter "Pete" Piscatelli, Jr., age 91, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Beloved father of Karen (Richard) Naples of North Haven, and Dennis (Vicki) Piscatelli of West Haven. Proud and loving grandfather of Jeffrey (Carissa) Naples and Lisa (Steve) Greco. He is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren; Anthony, Marcello and Angelo Naples, and Grant and Amelia Greco, whom he found so much happiness and joy in. Husband of the late Amelia "Emmy" Piscatelli, of 32 years. Pete also leaves behind his siblings, Marie (Carmine) Riccitelli of East Haven, and Richard (Carmel) Piscatelli of West Haven, as well as many nieces and nephews. Pete was predeceased by his older brother, Pasquale "Pat" Piscatelli. His family would also like to thank his caregiver and companion, Edith DeStefano for many years of care. Pete was born on October 15, 1928, son of the late Peter and Filomena Cassella Piscatelli. Pete was a proud US Navy veteran, who served his country at the end of WWII. Upon his return, he worked at US Motors, and drove a taxi for many years. He was the proprietor of Pat's Restaurant on Campbell Ave. in West Haven, where many friendships were formed. After selling the restaurant, he purchased Lincoln Arms Apartment on Main St., where he spent each day greeting the tenants and attending to the maintenance of the building. He was an active and outgoing man, golfing, bowling, playing cards and traveling to many places. He was a lifetime member of the Italian American Club, and the very first meetings of the club were held in the basement of his restaurant. Pete lived his life to the fullest, forming many great friendships, but his greatest joy was his family. He enjoyed attending family gatherings and sharing in the traditions of the Italian culture.Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required; the family is sensitive to Covid-19 concerns and respects the decision of those in regards to attending services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete's name may be made to VA Connecticut, Voluntary Services, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. (Checks made to VA Connecticut HCS, in memo, IMO Peter Piscatelli, Jr.) Share a memory and sign Pete's guestbook at