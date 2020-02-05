|
|
GAMBARDELLA, PETER R.
Peter Ralph Gambardella, 82, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Charlotte Morro Gambardella. Peter was born in New Haven on April 18, 1937 and was the son of the late Alphonse and Louise Appicelli Gambardella. He was very proud to be a 1955 graduate of Wilbur Cross High School. Peter served in the Connecticut National Guard. He had a great passion for music, was a devoted musician having played drums for the Velvetones for almost thirty years. Peter was a member of the St. Andrews Society, a Board Member of the Columbus Day Committee where he served as Grand Marshall of their 1993 parade; he was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, 40 year member of the Hamden Elks Lodge #2224 B.P.O.E., member of the Saint Catello Society of New Haven and a member of the American Legion. Besides his wife he leaves his beloved son Peter R. Gambardella Jr. and his wife Melissa; his brother of Andrew "Andy" Gambardella; sisters Anna Marie Afragola, Elizabeth "Betty" Campagnuolo, Carole Cassapulla and the late Lucille Daddio, Catherine Castaldo and Louise Gambardella. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Masonicare for all the excellent care and compassion.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, New Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven 06511.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020