Fortini, Peter S.
Fortini, Peter S. of Hingham, died April 29, 2020 at the age of 103.
Peter was born in Pennsylvania and moved to the Bronx where he met Yolanda, the love of his life for the past 79 years. He worked 2 jobs while he went to night school, gaining a degree in accounting. He started his career with the IRS in his 20's, moving to Maryland to take advantage of a career opportunity. He then moved to Hamden, CT, which he called home for 60 years. Always looking to advance himself, Peter successfully studied for the CPA exam and became a Certified Public Accountant. Peter worked for the IRS for over 30 years, later becoming the Finance Minister for the town of Hamden and finishing his career in his eighties by serving as a professor of Accounting at Quinnipiac College for 25 years. He was a proud and devoted veteran, whom served his country in both the Army and then retiring as a Major from the United States Air Force after his tours oversees during WWII. Peter will be remembered for his loving, devoted and kind heart. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Beloved husband of Yolanda M. (Feola) Fortini. Father of Ronald (deceased). Loving son of the late Felix and Amelia Fortini. Caring brother of 5 siblings. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Burial services will be private.
Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Peter's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Fortini, Peter S. of Hingham, died April 29, 2020 at the age of 103.
Peter was born in Pennsylvania and moved to the Bronx where he met Yolanda, the love of his life for the past 79 years. He worked 2 jobs while he went to night school, gaining a degree in accounting. He started his career with the IRS in his 20's, moving to Maryland to take advantage of a career opportunity. He then moved to Hamden, CT, which he called home for 60 years. Always looking to advance himself, Peter successfully studied for the CPA exam and became a Certified Public Accountant. Peter worked for the IRS for over 30 years, later becoming the Finance Minister for the town of Hamden and finishing his career in his eighties by serving as a professor of Accounting at Quinnipiac College for 25 years. He was a proud and devoted veteran, whom served his country in both the Army and then retiring as a Major from the United States Air Force after his tours oversees during WWII. Peter will be remembered for his loving, devoted and kind heart. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Beloved husband of Yolanda M. (Feola) Fortini. Father of Ronald (deceased). Loving son of the late Felix and Amelia Fortini. Caring brother of 5 siblings. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Burial services will be private.
Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Peter's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.