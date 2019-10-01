New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Resources
Peter S. Molloy


1934 - 2019
Peter S. Molloy Obituary
Molloy, Peter S.
In Milford, October 1, 2019 Peter S. Molloy, 85, of Milford, formerly of Bridgeport. Beloved husband of Mary Baldini Molloy. Loving father of Mary Alice Molloy of Milford and Catherine and her husband Rob Cottle of Milford, brother of Margaret Fitch of Hamden and Jane Cannon of Cheshire. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Grace Molloy Cottle, Carly Jane Cottle and Matthew William Cottle. Predeceased by a brother Richard "Dickie" Molloy and sisters Ann Vining and Phyllis Molloy. Mr. Molloy was born in East Haven on July 16, 1934 son of the late Peter S. and Gertrude Wallace Molloy. Prior to his retirement he was an architect in NY City for many years.
His funeral will leave Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Friday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial in St. Agnes Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2019
