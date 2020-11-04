1/1
Peter Sandahl
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
SANDAHL, PETER
Peter Sandahl, age 73 of Bethany, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. Peter was born in New Haven on April 30, 1947 to his loving parents, the late Eric and Frances Sandahl who immigrated to the United States from Finland. He was the loving brother of the late Kristen, Carl and Paul Sandahl. "Pete" lived most of his life in Bethany, and North Haven. He was supported by Aspire Living & Learning. Over the years he had many caregivers who loved him and took wonderful care of him. Pete resided at 16 Oakridge in Bethany with his longtime roommates. Peter will be remembered for his smile and grabbing your hand to lead you to take him out for a country car ride. He loved 1:1 attention from his care givers. He always showed his affection to others by "head tapping," offering a high five, and his famous fist bumps. He will always be remembered for his humming.
A celebration of life will take place on Friday, Nov. 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. (Masks and social distancing are always required) Interment will private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
