Peter Strogie, Jr., 85, of West Haven entered into rest on February 22, 2020. He was the husband of 44 years of Elaine Milone Strogie. Pete also leaves his stepchildren Lisa (John) Cologgi and Mark (Heather) Haskedakes and 3 granddaughters. Pete was most proud to serve in the US Marine Corps, as a medic, in Korea. He achieved the rank of Sergeant.
In accordance with his wishes, Pete will be buried privately, with full military honors. Should anyone desire, donations may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA. 22172-1776. To leave an online message for his family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020
