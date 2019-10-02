New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation B'Nai Jacob
75 Rimmon Road
Woodbridge, CT
View Map
Peter T. Naiman M.D.


1937 - 2019
Peter T. Naiman M.D. Obituary
Naiman, M.D., Peter T.
Peter T. Naiman, M.D. died on Wednesday, October 2nd. He was born on September 23, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Poly Preparatory School, Williams College and Columbia School of Physicians and Surgeons. Peter practiced Orthopedic Surgery for 45 years in Milford, CT. He was loved by his patients for his wonderful bedside manner and his brilliant surgical and diagnostic skills.
He is survived by his wife Susan of 58 years, his children Jeffrey and Kara, his son-in-law and daughter in law Larry and Majorie and his adored grandchildren, David, Daniel, Emma and Ethan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday morning, October 4th at 11:00 at Congregation B'Nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge, CT. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer's Disease Foundation. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
