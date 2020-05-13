Peter W. King
1954 - 2020
King, jr., Peter W.
Peter W. King Jr., 66, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born in Hartford on April 13, 1954 and was the son of the late Peter W. and Lorraine Cervo King Sr. Peter had worked as a taxi driver for Metro Taxi of West Haven for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sports, watching westerns, horse racing and the New York Yankees. Father of Lisa King (Lester) and Raphaela Sellitto (James). Grandfather of Nicholas King, Angelena Sholun, Antonio, Jacob and Noah King. Step-grandfather of Anthony and Andrew Sellitto. Brother of Patricia Whitman (Arnold), Philip King (Lisa) and the late Paul King. Also survived by his sister-in-law Karen King, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be held at a later date. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
May 13, 2020
My sincere condolences to Peter's family. I hope many years of warm memories will help you through this difficult time.
Cheryl Dziurgot
Friend
May 13, 2020
To the King Families We are so sorry to hear about your loss ,Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Frank and Donna Martone
Donna
Coworker
