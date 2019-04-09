New Haven Register Obituaries
Wainwright, Peter
With great sadness, the family of Peter Royston Wainwright, aged 82, announces his unexpected, although peaceful, passing on April 4, 2019. Born March 8, 1937 in London, England, he attended Kings College and served in the British Royal Forces. In 1960 he immigrated to the US, following the love of his life across the pond, ultimately settling in Hamden, CT. Most of his professional life was spent in real estate brokerage. Upon his wife's retirement, he divided his time between Hamden and Rogny, France. He had a discerning palate, appreciating fine ales, wines and single malt scotches and was adventurous with international foods. He enjoyed reading, music, and art. In addition, he played league-level pool and darts. He loved roaming flea markets, bringing home wonderful treasured bargains, much to his wife's dismay! As tinkerer extraordinaire, he could fix almost any engine or mechanical device. Having suffered through the privations of WW2 Britain, he was a champion of the underdog, coming to the aid of total strangers as if they were friends. He was a devoted member of the VFW and the East Rock Lodge Elks No. 141. Being a people person, he had an engaging smile, a witty sense of humor, and a love of storytelling. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lee Wainwright, his daughter Heather, granddaughter Caty, and family in England: sisters Janice and Rosalind Wainwright and Wendy Keen, two nephews, and seven nieces. He will be dearly missed.
Funeral arrangements are private. Those who desire may make donations in Peter's memory to The or The America Heart Associate. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2019
