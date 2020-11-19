West, Peter

Milford native and longtime West Haven resident passed away in his Winchester, KY home November 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Charles E. and Angelina L. West, and sister Grace West Perdew. Peter leaves behind three sisters, Jane Whipple of Irvine, KY, Charlene Jones of Milford, CT and Kathleen Alfred of Winchester, KY. He was also a favorite uncle to 11 neices and nephews and their children. He spent a lifetime working in culinary and served his country in the USMC. Loved by all who knew him. Will be missed by many.



