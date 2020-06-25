Smith, Philip A.Philip A. Smith, age 76, of Killingworth, CT passed peacefully into eternal life on June 24th from Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Philip was born in New Haven October 16, 1944 and raised in West Haven having attended St. Lawrence Elementary School, graduated from West Haven High School and obtained a Bachelor's degree from Quinnipiac University in Hamden. He was raised with 4 siblings, Joseph Smith (deceased), John (Jack) Smith (wife Melva), Donald Smith, and Virginia (Smith) Heeran (husband Joseph). He is uncle to 9 nephews and nieces, Rachael (Smith) Allison (husband Regis), Rebecca (Smith) Rosenfeld (husband David), Patrick Heeran (wife Jessica), Eileen (Heeran) Bonaiuto (husband Chris), Christopher Heeran (wife Stephanie), Kerry (Heeran) Cwikla (husband Chris), Brian Heeran (wife Danielle), Maureen Heeran and Margaret Heeran. He is great uncle to 18. He will always be a beloved family member. Philip began his working career while in high school as a soda fountain clerk. Upon college graduation, he went to work for the J.C. Penny Co. He successfully retired from the Lee Company in Westbrook CT at the age of 65. Philip's life outside of work was his evident love of his parish St. Lawrence in Killingworth since his residence in Killingworth in 1980. Motivated by his love of God, he was deeply involved in parish life and a bible study group. He will be solely missed by his friends in that group especially, not only as a person of humility and kindness, but also for his insights into God's word in the bible and his knowledge of Church history. His other loves were Irish music, especially traditional Irish airs, camping, mountain climbing and hiking. We all are Hopeful for Philip in his resting place - his eternal home in Christ. Family and friends may visit St. Lawrence Church, 7 Hemlock Dr. in Killingworth Tuesday June 30th from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Philip at 11 a.m. Interment will be immediately after at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. The Keenan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit,