Batrow, Philip
Philip D. Batrow of Branford died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Philip was born July 21, 1946 in New Haven a son of the late Peter P. and Julia Tisko Batrow. He was a lifelong resident of Branford. He was a supervisor for his family business, Batrow, Inc. until retiring. Philip is survived by his brother Peter (Ann) Batrow of Westminster, CA and cousins John and Mary Ellen Batrow.
His funeral will leave the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford Wednesday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in Branford Center Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019