Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish
731 Main Street
Branford, CT
Philip Costelli


1943 - 2019
Costelli, Philip
Philip Costelli, 76, of Branford, Connecticut, died at Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sheila McMahon Costelli. Philip was born March 14, 1943, son of the late Louis and Edith Costelli. He worked as a carpenter for 23 years at Chapel Construction. He was an accomplished musician, playing tenor sax, clarinet, and flute for many years playing with many musicians including Arnold Most and Eddie Whitstein. He served proudly as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's Church in Branford. He was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees and UCONN Women's Basketball team. In addition to his wife, Philip is survived by his children, Michael Costelli (Midsieka) of Madison; Ann Marie Polce(Tom) of Los Angeles; his grandchildren, Laura and Mia Costelli, Thomas and Lila Polce; step-grandchildren, Monica and Antonio DeJesus; and sister Roberta Ambrose Johnson. He was predeceased by his twin brother Joseph Costelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 1, 2019
