Stephens, Tech SGT. Philip Eric
Technical Sergeant Philip Eric Stephens, 46, died peacefully in his home in Hamden, CT on August 22, 2020. TSgt Stephens was a proud member of the United States Army and Air Force. Serving selflessly for many years in many different countries and hostile environments, TSgt Stephens served 18 years of active and reserve service. His current duty station was with the 439 Security Forces Squadron at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts. He fought conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bulgaria and Germany, receiving many awards and ribbons like the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal and many more.
TSgt Stephens was born on July 22, 1974 in Union City, TN to Philip and Janice Elaine Stephens. Proud follower of the Protestant and Greek Orthodox faiths, TSgt Stephens cared deeply for his community. He attended the University of Kentucky and the University of Central Florida, graduating in 1997. In 2002, he joined the U.S. Army followed by the U.S. Air Force in 2016.
TSgt Stephens always put everyone first. His charm and charisma will be unforgettable. Always living life to its fullest, he was always sharing stories and life lessons. TSgt Stephens was never shy to express his feelings, with the ability to communicate so clearly and passionately. Even in the most difficult times, TSgt Stephens was able to push himself past the physical limits of most. This man was a warrior – in many ways. TSgt Stephens was a brave and loyal soldier who cared deeply for his country, his family and his friends, and will be missed dearly.
TSgt Stephens is survived by his parents, Philip and Janice Stephens, sister Michele Stephens, fiancé Agatha Vastakis Pestilli and her daughter Alexa. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Harold and Charlene Clark and paternal grandparents: Carnell and Elsie Stephens.
A viewing will take place at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 5-8 p.m. EST, located at 36 Washington Ave., North Haven, CT. A secondary viewing and burial will
be held at the Camp Beauregard Cemetery, Water Valley, KY on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. CST. Contributions in TSgt Stephens memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101-9929.
He will be loved and missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.