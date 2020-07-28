Brown, Philip F.
In New Haven, July 26, 2020, Philip F. Brown, 73, of Hamden, formerly of Vineland, New Jersey. Beloved husband of Marcie Chizzick Brown, loving brother of Cortland "Bud" Thomas Brown, II (Pamela) and Deborah E. Hanson (Thomas). Also survived by 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 8 great-nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Mr. Brown was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 27, 1946 son of the late Cortland T. and Lorraine E. Fitzgibbon Brown. Philip proudly served his country during the Vietnam War with the US Airforce. Phil started his career as an operations consultant, then, while living in northern New Jersey he owned and operated a software company specializing in insurance administration systems. Phil always loved and excelled at architecture and design work and in 1999 purchased Archadeck of Central CT, a design/build franchise specializing in custom decks and porches. He sold the business in January of 2020. Upon his retirement Phil taught himself how to cook and applied his engineering skills to the kitchen! His culinary talents surprised all of us - even surprised himself! His greatest pleasure was surprising his wife and friends with new dishes. Phil was loving, kind, and a mentor to so many people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the CT. Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com
. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements.