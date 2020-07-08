Barber, Philip G.
Philip G. Barber, 81, of Branford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Marieanna Wells Barber. Philip was born in New Haven on August 7, 1938 and was the son of the late Harold W. and Ellen Leeke Barber. In his early professional years, Phil worked as an electrician and later built a career as a Real Estate Broker. He finished up his career working with H. Pearce Realty Company. Phil was a member of the Masonic Lodge, enjoyed gardening, hunting, was a car enthusiast, and a New York Yankee fan. Father of Melissa O'Brien (Jim), Kimberly Celotto (Paul), Philip Barber (Christina) and Jennifer Barber Proto (Steven). Grandfather of Caleigh, Aidan, Abbey, Kelseigh and Leo O'Brien, Skyler and Cisco Celotto, Rachael and Audrey Barber, and Ava Proto. Predeceased by his brother Dwight Barber.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church, 731 Main Street, Branford on Saturday morning, July 11th at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Haven Garden Club, 12 Stanton Road, North Haven, CT 06473. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com