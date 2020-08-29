1/1
1956 - 2020
Atkinson, Philip J.
Philip James Atkinson, 64, passed away peacefully with his brother David by his side at Yale New Haven Hospital on August 24th, 2020. Philip was born in New Haven on August 18, 1956 and was the eldest brother of "The Atkinson Five." He graduated from Branford High School in 1974 and continued on to attend the Connecticut School of Electronics to earn his degree. Philip worked the night shift at National Sintered Alloys for many years and retired in November 2017. When Phil wasn't at work you could find him at the Diner on his favorite stool drinking coffee, eating a burger and chatting with the waitresses or at his favorite watering hole for a 151 & Coke. Philip was an auto enthusiast and over his life time drove quite a variety of vehicles, his favorite being a 1966 Plymouth Barracuda. Philip was a lover of poetry and had one of his poems published in the book titled Collected Whispers. Philip had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke and to laugh. He loved to play setback and was a champ at ping pong naming himself "King Pong" for one of the family tournaments.
Philip is survived by his four younger siblings; Donna, Dale Atkinson, Richard (Patricia) Atkinson, David (Diane) Atkinson; 12 nieces and nephews. Philip is preceded in death by his loving parents Donald James and Rae Kempthorne Barnes Atkinson.
Burial will be private and the arrangements are being handled by the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home of Branford. Donations in memory may be given to Church of Christ – Restoration Fund; P.O. Box 3385; Stony Creek, CT 06405

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2020.
