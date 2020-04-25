New Haven Register Obituaries
Ouellette, Philip J.
Philip J. Ouellette, 81, of Middletown, formerly of North Haven and Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Apple Rehab, Middletown. He was born in Van Buren, Maine on August 20, 1938 and was the son of the late Albert and Mary Levasseur Ouellette. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy. Philip had worked for Pratt & Whitney for many years retiring as a foreman. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Father of Lori Fiondella (Paul), Philip J. Ouellette, Jr. (Loriann), and the late Tammie Ouellette. Grandfather of Mary Grace and Margaret Fiondella, Ellie, and Anna Ouellette. Predeceased by his siblings Yvette Karpey, Lucille, Wilfred, Lawrence, Henry, Joseph, Gene and Ronald Ouellette, Jeanette D'Amico, Joan Salerni, Kathleen Keaskowski, Verna Roy, and Aurora Nadeau. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020
