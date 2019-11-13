|
|
Looney, Philip John
MEMORIAL MASS. For Philip John Looney, 72, who went home to the Lord on Oct. 24 from Nunica Michigan. Fr. Joseph Looney, his brother, will celebrate a Memorial Mass for him on Friday, Nov. 15 at St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven, at 11 am. He is survived by his wife, Joan Boismier Looney, two daughters, Taryn Looney Haus, of New Jersey and Kara Looney, of California; granddaughter Aoife Haus; brothers Fr. Joseph Looney, Michael Looney, and sister Mary Looney Wilkinson. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Mark Looney.
He served his country in the Naval Reserve and then for 31 and ½ years as an FBI Special Agent in Detroit and Saginaw, MI and Syracuse, NY. He graduated from St. Francis Elementary School, and Notre Dame High School, West Haven, Class of '65. He graduated from Southern CT State College and later received a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Marist College. He was a longtime resident of Syracuse, NY, before moving to Florida. He recently moved to Nunica, MI, where he died. He was a faithful practicing Catholic and a staunch American patriot.
Memorial donations may be sent to St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven, CT 06513.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 14, 2019