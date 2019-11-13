Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Francis Church
397 Ferry St
New Haven, CT 06513
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Looney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip John Looney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip John Looney Obituary
Looney, Philip John
MEMORIAL MASS. For Philip John Looney, 72, who went home to the Lord on Oct. 24 from Nunica Michigan. Fr. Joseph Looney, his brother, will celebrate a Memorial Mass for him on Friday, Nov. 15 at St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven, at 11 am. He is survived by his wife, Joan Boismier Looney, two daughters, Taryn Looney Haus, of New Jersey and Kara Looney, of California; granddaughter Aoife Haus; brothers Fr. Joseph Looney, Michael Looney, and sister Mary Looney Wilkinson. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Mark Looney.
He served his country in the Naval Reserve and then for 31 and ½ years as an FBI Special Agent in Detroit and Saginaw, MI and Syracuse, NY. He graduated from St. Francis Elementary School, and Notre Dame High School, West Haven, Class of '65. He graduated from Southern CT State College and later received a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Marist College. He was a longtime resident of Syracuse, NY, before moving to Florida. He recently moved to Nunica, MI, where he died. He was a faithful practicing Catholic and a staunch American patriot.
Memorial donations may be sent to St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven, CT 06513.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -