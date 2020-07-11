Kapinos, Philip L.
Philip Leo Kapinos, 61, beloved brother, uncle, and great-uncle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020, at the West Haven V.A. Medical Center. Phil was born in Warsaw, NY, son of the late Stanley and Veronica Hughes Kapinos. He was a former Military Police Officer at the United States Military Academy at West Point and retired from the United States Army. Everyone would agree that despite the challenges he faced in being confined to a wheelchair for over 40 years, he never gave up, never complained, and always had an endearing smile for all. Phil is survived by his brothers, Stan and Tom Kapinos and his sister, Susan Kapinos Chinnici (John) and his many nieces and nephews: Lynn Kapinos Lam (Chi), Jennifer Kapinos McKenna (Ross), Thomas Kapinos (Megan), Jon Chinnici (Keri), James Chinnici (Amy), and Ann Marie Chinnici Phelps (Wes). Great-uncle Phil is also survived by a generation of great-nieces and nephews: Christopher, Natalie, Zoey, Charlie, Gabrielle, Sean, Alexander, Connor, Hayden, Austin, and Brice. He is also remembered with love by his in-laws, Lorraine Kapinos and John Sauerbrey. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Stella Marie Kapinos and Carol Ann Kapinos Sauerbrey, and sister-in-law Margaret Brennan Kapinos. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, Ansonia, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial, followed by United States Army military honors. Masks are required while in church. The family plans to have a memorial celebration within the coming year; date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moving With Hope, 30 Controls Drive, Shelton, CT 06484. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Phil's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.