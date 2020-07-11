1/1
Philip L. Kapinos
1958 - 2020
Kapinos, Philip L.
Philip Leo Kapinos, 61, beloved brother, uncle, and great-uncle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020, at the West Haven V.A. Medical Center. Phil was born in Warsaw, NY, son of the late Stanley and Veronica Hughes Kapinos. He was a former Military Police Officer at the United States Military Academy at West Point and retired from the United States Army. Everyone would agree that despite the challenges he faced in being confined to a wheelchair for over 40 years, he never gave up, never complained, and always had an endearing smile for all. Phil is survived by his brothers, Stan and Tom Kapinos and his sister, Susan Kapinos Chinnici (John) and his many nieces and nephews: Lynn Kapinos Lam (Chi), Jennifer Kapinos McKenna (Ross), Thomas Kapinos (Megan), Jon Chinnici (Keri), James Chinnici (Amy), and Ann Marie Chinnici Phelps (Wes). Great-uncle Phil is also survived by a generation of great-nieces and nephews: Christopher, Natalie, Zoey, Charlie, Gabrielle, Sean, Alexander, Connor, Hayden, Austin, and Brice. He is also remembered with love by his in-laws, Lorraine Kapinos and John Sauerbrey. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Stella Marie Kapinos and Carol Ann Kapinos Sauerbrey, and sister-in-law Margaret Brennan Kapinos. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, Ansonia, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial, followed by United States Army military honors. Masks are required while in church. The family plans to have a memorial celebration within the coming year; date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moving With Hope, 30 Controls Drive, Shelton, CT 06484. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Phil's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 10, 2020
My God Father had such a sweet spirit. I always enjoyed watching Yankee games with him and the many laughs. No matter what life threw at him he always fought back with a big smile!!!...Hes no longer confined to a wheelchair and he is with his Savior!!!..I love you Uncle Phil!!!!
James Chinnici
Family
July 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of your brother. I know how much you love him and how much you will miss him. You are in my prayers.
Wilhelmenia and Roosevelt Parsons
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Phil you will be missed. We were always proud of the way you handled the obstacles you faced with a smile. There be a lot of family to greet you. Love you Uncle Phil & Aunt Mary
Phil & Mary Hughes
Family
July 10, 2020
Dear Family,
I am remembering Phillip at Kathleen's "Hughes Family Reunion" recently. My thanks to Kathleen and John for having us all together and letting me reunite with Phil. He is in our prayers
Lynn Hughes-Karras
Family
July 10, 2020
I have had the pleasure of Philip's friendship for more than 15 years. I can only confirm the sentiments of Philip's family " he never gave up, never complained, and always had an endearing smile for all". Philip was and always will be a role model for people with acquired brain and spinal trauma. Philip was a great American and human being!
Tad Duni
Friend
July 10, 2020
Philip may you Rest In Peace now. You will always be my favorite dance partner. Say hello to our parents for me. ❤
Theresa Ryan
Friend
July 10, 2020
A more sweet and loving soul I've yet to meet, rest easy Phil
Kathleen Napoliton
Family
