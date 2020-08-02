Lyons, Philip P.
Philip P. Lyons, 31, of North Haven passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He is the beloved son of Julie E. Lyons, brother of Andrew W. Lyons, grandson of Marilyn V. Lyons and the late Walter J. Lyons, nephew of Christopher and MaryJane Lyons, Matthew Lyons, Sarah and Todd Brandi, Daniel Lyons and Meredith Visco. Also survived by cousins Michael and Marissa Lyons, Matthew Lyons, James Onofrio, Jakob Lyons, Esme and Sawyer Visco-Lyons and Emilia Brandi and a dear friend Rich Stiefel. Philip will be remembered for his unique charisma and infectious humor. His bright eyes and contagious smile lit up every room. Those fortunate enough to have met him, know this. He was a talented and experienced chef; he was driven to stay in good physical shape and would seize any opportunity to enjoy live musical entertainment. A lover of the beach and outdoors, Philip was a skilled wake surfer on Little Sebago Lake, a favorite place of his. From a young age, Philip was kind and compassionate. He believed in respect and honoring his elders. He had a special love for his grandparents, Walter and Marilyn, who played an immense role in raising him. As a young boy, he looked forward to trips to BJ's with his Grandpa Walter, solely for the food samples, and as he grew, he looked forward to cooking and learning from Grandma Marilyn. He was honored to be part of a truly special family, who loved to laugh at his jokes and his discussion-producing conspiracy theories. Philip was a beloved son, valued friend, and a very best friend to Andrew, his brother. They, along with his mom, Julie, were an inseparable threesome. In recent days, he looked forward to tending the garden and planning weekly dinners with his brother. He enjoyed spending time at home, watching movies, cooking meals and filling the house with laughter while playing with the pups. His passing is a loss, immeasurably felt by all those blessed enough to have known him, and even to those who only knew him briefly. Philip was a powerful person whose deep love will never stop gracing his close family and friends. His passing is a tragic mistake. His life had great purpose and he was a blessing to all who loved him. Though Philip struggled with a substance use disorder, this did not define him. No words can express how proud his family is of him and how much we love him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 11:00 in Divine Mercy Parish, St. Rita Church, Hamden. Friends are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be private. Friends may call at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Masks will be required to be worn by all visitors and visitors should leave the funeral home after paying their respects to permit social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Philip's name to Families in Transition, Manchester Fire Dept., 122 Market St., Manchester, NH 03101. www.siskbrothers.com